Are you a Chief Meteorologist at a station where things aren’t done the way they used to be? Would you love to trade all the hassles and headaches of being a Chief to come work in a newsroom that still is concerned about helping the viewer plan their days around weather? Do you want to help a dominant number one station be the best they can be every day and continue to innovate on all digital, TV, and OTT platforms? And did we mention the job is in the great state of Florida?

Experience:

WJXT-TV, a Graham Media Station in Jacksonville, FL, is looking for a Managing Editor of Weather to research, organize, write, edit and produce exciting, multi-dimensional weather stories, graphics and shows for the most used website and most watched TV station in the market. This person will be tasked with making sure we deliver our brand pillars daily on all platforms and assist and organize the Chief Meteorologist and entire weather team to produce the weather story of the day in a variety of non-repetitive, interesting ways on the station website and in TV newscasts using graphics, satellite imagery, radar, video, and user generated content. You will help oversee the weather systems and plan weather projects involving both the weather and news departments.

Flexible schedule is a must, including working mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed. Expect to be on-call for weather events. There will be opportunities to be on air.

Essential Job Requirements:

• Knowledge of Baron and WSI/Weather Company systems

• Ability to research weather topics, develop contacts within the scientific community and maintain all platforms of social media

• Ability to work in fast paced environment

• Must have leadership, excellent interpersonal, and communication skills

• Manage deadlines

• Prefer candidate with on air experience and at least two years in a newsroom

• Prefer degree in meteorology and completion or in the process of completing requirements to obtain a CBM

Additional Information:

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact:

Kathryn Bonfield

Email resumes and links to: kbonfield@wjxt.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE