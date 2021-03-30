News Weekend Anchor/Reporter

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a Weekend Anchor/Reporter to help lead a strong newsroom in a fast-paced competitive environment. You will be responsible for anchoring weekend morning newscasts and general assignment reporting. Journalists at WJXT-TV contribute daily to the station’s website and social media platforms. Excellent news judgment, storytelling, research skills, ad-lib capabilities and live shot skills required. You must learn the market quickly and be able to tackle a beat. Expect to work all shifts and holidays. There could be other duties as assigned based on the needs of the newsroom.

Qualifications:

At least three years anchoring and reporting experience in a television newsroom

Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

Knowledge of current computer software

Able to edit video

College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks

Contact:

No phone calls. Email resume and link to the WJXT-TV News Director: kbonfield@wjxt.com