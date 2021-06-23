News4JAX Senior Editor

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida has an opening for a highly motivated and creative news video editor. News4JAX needs a strong leader who thrives in a fast-paced competitive environment. You must be a problem solver who understands the importance of communication and teamwork. Our ideal candidate has an excellent eye for video and is passionate about storytelling with great pictures and sound.

Job Responsibilities:

Must be self-motivated, collaborative and possess a high level of creativity to tell stories with sound and images; strong NPPA-style preferred.

Must be a self-starter who can edit quickly, accurately and creatively to edit news opens and teases with high production value.

Digital Media - Editor is responsible for the efficient and timely upload of original and broadcast content to all platforms (Web, Mobile, VOD, and 3rd Party Partner Sites).

Ingest files and graphics into the Grass Valley system and setup shared and private files.

Works closely with the producers, reporters & photographers on story editing, coordinating content being sent out and sent in.

System administration including monitoring media storage free space, routine maintenance and purging of the GV system, troubleshooting problems reported by users and escalating issues to the IT department and vendors as necessary to resolve problems.

Oversee media pushed into playback servers.

Possess strong news judgment & contribute story ideas

Work with others efficiently under daily deadline pressure

Provide instruction of system use to content producers, show producers, and other users of the GV system.

Fulfill footage requests from creative services, sales, legal, CNN and outside entities.

Edit content that needs to be sweetened for TV (i.e., blurred faces, pictures on background, audio bleeps.)

Must have strong understanding of computer/IT workflows/FTP

Manage and schedule staff of 4 Full Time Editors and 4 Part Time Editors

Interview, hire and train new Editors

Must be able to work evenings, weekends & holidays as required and be regularly on-call to resolve issues