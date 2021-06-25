WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, FL is looking for a Digital Director to oversee News4Jax.com, the market’s number one website and most trusted source for local news. In this leadership position, you will also supervise the web/social media teams. The Digital Director reports to the News Director.

Responsibilities Include:

Create synergy with web, TV and social platforms

Oversee search strategy, increase engagement with audience

Work with staff on comments and response

Work with Digital EP to create new opportunities

Manage newsletters and provide feedback

Turn website into livestream destination

Increase video views

Attend digital calls and news editorial meetings

Head up DEI committee

Web schedules/personnel reviews

Hold weekly web staff meetings

Train staff to post to web

Maintain one sheet on web tools

Develop push alert strategy

Create and maintain enterprise calendar

On call weekend rotation

Flexible schedule is a must, including working mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays, and when breaking news happens.

Experience:

Prefer four years working in management position in a media newsroom. You must be a problem solver who can work independently and understands the importance of storytelling, graphics, and teamwork. We need a journalist who thrives in a fast-paced competitive environment.

Applicants:

No phone calls. Email resumes and links to: kbonfield@wjxt.com