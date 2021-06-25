WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, FL is looking for a Digital Director to oversee News4Jax.com, the market’s number one website and most trusted source for local news. In this leadership position, you will also supervise the web/social media teams. The Digital Director reports to the News Director.
Responsibilities Include:
Create synergy with web, TV and social platforms
Oversee search strategy, increase engagement with audience
Work with staff on comments and response
Work with Digital EP to create new opportunities
Manage newsletters and provide feedback
Turn website into livestream destination
Increase video views
Attend digital calls and news editorial meetings
Head up DEI committee
Web schedules/personnel reviews
Hold weekly web staff meetings
Train staff to post to web
Maintain one sheet on web tools
Develop push alert strategy
Create and maintain enterprise calendar
On call weekend rotation
Flexible schedule is a must, including working mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays, and when breaking news happens.
Experience:
Prefer four years working in management position in a media newsroom. You must be a problem solver who can work independently and understands the importance of storytelling, graphics, and teamwork. We need a journalist who thrives in a fast-paced competitive environment.
Applicants:
No phone calls. Email resumes and links to: kbonfield@wjxt.com