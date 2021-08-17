WJXT-TV is looking for a Morning Executive Producer who is aggressive, competitive, and wants to win every newscast. We are the number one station in Jacksonville, producing 10 hours of news Monday – Friday, 5.5 hours of news on Saturday, and 3.5 hours of news on Sunday. We need someone who can showcase stories, has good story ideas, knows how to leverage web and social media to help drive ratings, and gets the importance of engaging storytelling, standups and live shots. You will also help manage anchors, producers, reporters, photographers and editors. In addition, you will be involved in daily planning and sweeps projects.

Experience:

Prior EP experience is a plus, but this is also an excellent move for a line-producer with at least five years of experience. You will also produce newscasts as needed.

Requirements:

Must be a strong writer and copy editor. You will also be on the weekend on-call manager rotation.

Additional Information:

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact:

News Director Kathryn Bonfield

Email resumes and links to: kbonfield@wjxt.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.