News4Jax.com is looking for an Audience Development Director with strong digital marketing skills and entrepreneurial mindset to join our management team. This position will coordinate, supervise and maintain our News4Jax membership program and assist in developing initiatives designed to increase and grow highly engaged users (HEUs). We want someone who understands what it takes to create highly successful and impactful digital messaging statements across all platforms and optimize them for our brand. The ideal candidate oversees projects from start to finish and must be able to work both independently and with a team. This is a leadership position in the newsroom. You will be part of the on-call rotation and report to the News Director.

Key Responsibilities:

• Work with the digital, broadcast, creative services, and sales teams to build the News4Jax Insider membership program.

• Implement social media and communication campaigns to align with marketing strategies.

• Manage digital campaign to promote News4Jax.com and its brand, content and people.

• Run digital calls and attend news editorial meetings.

• Event specialist for the station, both virtual and in-person events. This includes assist assisting in creating events which building the News4Jax brand outside of traditional television.

• Work to develop and leverage digital platforms and channels to grow engagement, and retention among both current and future users.

• Mentor and provide training to employees throughout the newsroom on best practices for creating, managing and delivering digital content.

• Help the station continuously refine its digital communications.

• Work closely with Graham Digital Group.

• Be a Jacksonville and News4Jax.com community ambassador.

Qualifications:

• Strong knowledgeable of emerging techniques, strategies and digital analytics is a must.

• Excellent organization skills with the ability to work effectively to build strong and positive relationships between departments, corporate GMG, with the community, and our audience

• Ability to set and meet deadlines, work irregular and extended hours, work breaking news, holidays, weekends, and help cover vacations as needed.

• Must be highly self-driven, demonstrate great initiative, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.

• The role requires an innovator, a trendsetter, and a progressive thinker who can connect digital to all other aspects of our and drive growth opportunities

• Must be a confident, flexible, be able to multi-task, and be able to work independently.

• Proven ability to create engaging written and video content

• 5+ years working in digital and broadcast media

• Proven track record with creative ability and judgment

Additional Information:

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact:

No phone calls. Email resumes and links to News Director Kathryn Bonfield at kbonfield@wjxt.com.