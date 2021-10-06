Details:

Graham Media Group stations WJXT and WCWJ, in Jacksonville, FL, is seeking a technically sophisticated manager with a history of innovative leadership for station and field operations, including modern electronic newsgathering (ENG) technologies and practices, to serve as Engineering Operations Manager.

WJXT, branded “The Local Station”, is the top-rated media station in northeast Florida, producing 65+ hours of live news and local programming per week, along with the #1 rated local news website, News4JAX.com. WJXT was awarded Overall Station of the Year by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists in 2020. Graham Media Group is TVNewsCheck’s 2021 Station Group of the Year.

Responsibilities:

The Engineering Operations Manager is a leadership position in the Engineering department, reporting to the Director of Broadcast Technology, with responsibility for the station technical and field operations, including ENG workflow and technical strategy. This position will work in close partnership with station leadership, the News Operations Manager and Chief Photographer to proactively support the News department’s technology requirements for ENG.

The Engineering Operations Manager will supervise and manage the Engineering Operations team within the Engineering department, responsible for station operations. The position will also oversee design, development and training for ENG and field operations capabilities, including remote video editing, file submission and live video transmission.

The Engineering Operations Manager will lead the technical planning and execution of remote productions in support of WJXT’s local programming and special projects and events such as Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration, Oh Say Can You Sing, Gate River Run and Bold City Showcase.

Qualifications:

Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree (communications, computing or engineering program preferred). Previous employment in the capacity of Engineering Operations Manager or minimum of 3 years as Engineering Supervisor, or similar position in broadcasting, production or institutional organizations is preferred. Experience in news organizations is highly desirable. Familiarity with all applicable FCC, OSHA rules & regulations as well as recommended practices of SMPTE and ATSC will be considered.

Excellent verbal and writing skills will be expected as well as strong interpersonal skills. Proven experience as a team builder and leader that provides clear structure and managerial oversight of the Engineering Operations team.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including some travel with occasional night, weekend, and on-call work in support of a 24-7 television operation.

Desired Skills & Abilities:

• In-depth understanding of a broadcast television station including news production, live event production, studio operation, file-based content creation and remote editing/transport/transmission

• Experience with live production and broadcast operations in a centralcasting environment

• Experience evaluating and selecting broadcast equipment for ENG and remote production applications

• Excellent stress management skills, with the ability to multi-task and make informed and appropriate decisions under pressure

• Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

• Ability to manage, schedule and evaluate a small team of full time and part time employees

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

• Understanding of ENG safety best practices and OSHA requirements

Additional Information:

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact:

Resumes and cover letters only please to techcareers@wjxt.com.

Please include in your subject line “Applicant for Engineering Operations Manager.”