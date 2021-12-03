Morning News/Traffic Anchor, General Assignment Reporter

Details:

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a morning show anchor/traffic reporter. Your day begins anchoring the 4:30 am and 5 am newscasts. You would then transition to our traffic anchor, handling traffic related stories, including breaking news road closures, and commuter related stories. When the morning show is over, you’ll have an opportunity to shoot and edit stories for either a later evening newscast, or the next day. You will also help with web and social media content. We are looking for someone with strong on-air presence, who can tell good stories, and who is curious about the news every day. We need leaders and problem solvers who understand the importance of team and can thrive in a fast-paced competitive environment.

Additional Requirements:

Operate Max Traffic

Understand creative use of editing and graphics

Work independently

Ad

Excellent communication skills with management and staff

Qualifications: Prefer candidate with at least three years of experience as a reporter in a TV newsroom. Must perform well under pressure and meet deadlines. Looking for an innovative storyteller who understands and can help execute digital coverage on all platforms. Willingness to work overnights, weekends and holidays as needed. Must agree to flexible schedule. Degree in communications or related field desired.

Additional Information: As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Ad

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact: Email resume and link to News Director Kathryn Bonfield kbonfield@wjxt.com