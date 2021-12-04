Floor Director is a vital role of the production team and serves an important link between the booth and the studio for the news broadcasts and specials shots in our studios.
Key Functions include:
- Work closely with show Director communicating directions, timing cues and instructions to talent and guests as well as studio crew
- Coordinate all movement of people and equipment in and out of the studio during production
- Operate JIB & steady cam for showcasing during live broadcasts and operate handheld camera for outdoor segments
- Manage needs of talent on set, make sure they are fully prepared for air. Mics & ifbs with charged batteries
- Manage studio lights before, during & after each broadcast
- Assisting director with camera blocking and placement
- Preproduction responsibilities include: participate in production meetings, turn on and check signal on all monitoring and display devices, white balance studio cameras
- Keep studio and prop area clean & prepared for next broadcast
Qualifications:
- Excellent interpersonal, written and oral communication skills
- Know basics of floor directing (hand signals/standing by camera/time cues etc.)
- Know basics of the light board
- Know basics of studio and field camera operation
- Be prepared to work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule
Additional Information: As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Contact: Please send resumes to Dave Hall dhall@wjxt.com NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE