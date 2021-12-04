Floor Director is a vital role of the production team and serves an important link between the booth and the studio for the news broadcasts and specials shots in our studios.

Key Functions include:

Work closely with show Director communicating directions, timing cues and instructions to talent and guests as well as studio crew

Coordinate all movement of people and equipment in and out of the studio during production

Operate JIB & steady cam for showcasing during live broadcasts and operate handheld camera for outdoor segments

Manage needs of talent on set, make sure they are fully prepared for air. Mics & ifbs with charged batteries

Manage studio lights before, during & after each broadcast

Assisting director with camera blocking and placement

Preproduction responsibilities include: participate in production meetings, turn on and check signal on all monitoring and display devices, white balance studio cameras