Web News Producer

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a web producer to work nights and weekends. We need a journalist who writes well under deadline pressure and can manage multiple platforms at the same time. You will help with audience engagement by working on newsletters, enterprise reporting and sweeps projects. Web producers at News4JAX.com must keep up with local news on TV, web, and social media. We want a good copy editor who emphasizes accuracy, spelling, graphics and use of video in all content. This position requires working well with managers, producers, anchors, reporters and photographers.

Requirements:

Prefer someone with at least three years of experience in a news organization. You need to be familiar with a newsroom computer system, video and photo editing software. Must be willing to work flexible shifts including overnights and holidays when needed. You will be assigned other duties as needed.

Contact:

Send resume and story links to WJXT-TV Digital Director Marilyn Vaca at mvaca@wjxt.com PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS.

Additional Information:

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.