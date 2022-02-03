Local Sales Manager

Details:
Graham Media Group is searching for a Sales Leader who will reinvent our business by being big, bold and thinking outside the traditional way of doing business. This position, based in Jacksonville, represents WJXT & CW17, News4JAX and Omne.
Responsibilities/Key Activities:
The Sales Manager must be able to dig in and develop advertising campaigns that offer 360-degree solutions and get deep into agencies and local businesses where the decisions about media plans are being made. He/She must have exceptional new business and digital skills and be able to produce strategies that are capable of growing advertising dollars. The selected candidate will lead a team of Account Executives to ensure that new business development, account retention and new product launch goals are achieved.
- Work cooperatively with sales management to identify and address all issues regarding cross-platform strategies and workflow while creating interactive products, packages, content, and rates appropriate to the market.
- Manage, engage and motivate a team of high performers.
- Mentor, coach, and develop employees to their fullest potential.
- Participate in the selection process for new talent as needed, consistent with company hiring requirements, and provide training of new employees.
- Achieve and surpass local revenue budget goals.
- Responsible for making business decisions around the profitability of his/her sales organizations as well as specific sales proposals and offerings.
- Consistently communicate with GSM regarding station pricing and inventory models; utilizing all available platforms.
- Create sales promotions that simultaneously serve the interests of agency clients, direct advertisers and the station.
- Develop sales and profitable advertising programs that deliver expected ROI for advertisers.
- Through ongoing and consistent verbal and written communication – including gathering market intelligence from account executives -- provide relevant information to General Sales Manager and General Manager regarding market conditions, sales opportunities and other business matters.
- Report weekly status and key metrics to station executives, and attendance of sales planning meetings.
- Provide sales training, perform and assist on sales calls when warranted and establish ongoing sales consulting.
- Able to consistently travel to key ad markets in the U.S.
Requirements:
- Candidate should have extensive experience in broadcast/digital sales, product knowledge, and local market analytics, preferably TV sales and management.
- Candidate should have expert knowledge of research and ratings metrics, Wide Orbit experience a plus.
- Leadership experience, with a proven track record of building and managing a sales staff to achieve revenue goals and high performance.
- Exceptional coaching skills; excellent verbal and written communication skills a must.
- Computer skills are essential to pull/create reports and provide data/analytics.
- Ability to share vision, gain buy in and build loyalty.
- Candidates should be extremely flexible in the face of an extraordinarily dynamic work environment.
- College degree preferred.
Additional Information:
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Contact: Qualified, interested parties should contact GSM Charles Chunn cchunn@wjxt.com