90º

BREAKING NEWS

Careers at WJXT/WCWJ

Local Sales Manager

Tags: station, career, Careers at WJXT, Careers at WCWJ
Omne: Your results-driven marketing experts

Details:

Graham Media Group is searching for a Sales Leader who will reinvent our business by being big, bold and thinking outside the traditional way of doing business. This position, based in Jacksonville, represents WJXT & CW17, News4JAX and Omne.

Responsibilities/Key Activities:

The Sales Manager must be able to dig in and develop advertising campaigns that offer 360-degree solutions and get deep into agencies and local businesses where the decisions about media plans are being made. He/She must have exceptional new business and digital skills and be able to produce strategies that are capable of growing advertising dollars. The selected candidate will lead a team of Account Executives to ensure that new business development, account retention and new product launch goals are achieved.

  • Work cooperatively with sales management to identify and address all issues regarding cross-platform strategies and workflow while creating interactive products, packages, content, and rates appropriate to the market.
  • Manage, engage and motivate a team of high performers.
  • Mentor, coach, and develop employees to their fullest potential.
  • Participate in the selection process for new talent as needed, consistent with company hiring requirements, and provide training of new employees.
  • Achieve and surpass local revenue budget goals.
  • Responsible for making business decisions around the profitability of his/her sales organizations as well as specific sales proposals and offerings.
  • Consistently communicate with GSM regarding station pricing and inventory models; utilizing all available platforms.
  • Create sales promotions that simultaneously serve the interests of agency clients, direct advertisers and the station.
  • Develop sales and profitable advertising programs that deliver expected ROI for advertisers.
  • Through ongoing and consistent verbal and written communication – including gathering market intelligence from account executives -- provide relevant information to General Sales Manager and General Manager regarding market conditions, sales opportunities and other business matters.
  • Report weekly status and key metrics to station executives, and attendance of sales planning meetings.
  • Provide sales training, perform and assist on sales calls when warranted and establish ongoing sales consulting.
  • Able to consistently travel to key ad markets in the U.S.

Requirements:

  • Candidate should have extensive experience in broadcast/digital sales, product knowledge, and local market analytics, preferably TV sales and management.
  • Candidate should have expert knowledge of research and ratings metrics, Wide Orbit experience a plus.
  • Leadership experience, with a proven track record of building and managing a sales staff to achieve revenue goals and high performance.
  • Exceptional coaching skills; excellent verbal and written communication skills a must.
  • Computer skills are essential to pull/create reports and provide data/analytics.
  • Ability to share vision, gain buy in and build loyalty.
  • Candidates should be extremely flexible in the face of an extraordinarily dynamic work environment.
  • College degree preferred.

Additional Information:

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact: Qualified, interested parties should contact GSM Charles Chunn cchunn@wjxt.com

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.