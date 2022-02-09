Assistant Chief Meteorologist

Details:

WJXT-TV, a Graham Media Station in beautiful Jacksonville, FL, is looking for a skilled on-air Meteorologist to join our award-winning team. The meteorologist will research, organize, write, edit, and produce exciting, multi-dimensional weather stories and graphics for TV, digital, and OTT. In addition to presenting forecasts on the 4pm and 6:30pm weekday newscasts, you will assist the Chief Meteorologist to produce fresh forecasts that are non-repetitive using graphics, satellite imagery, radar, video, and user generated content. You can expect to report live in the field and on other platforms when needed. You will help oversee the weather systems and plan weather projects involving both the weather and news departments. Flexible schedule is a must, including working mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays. Expect to be on-call.

Essential Job Requirements:

Knowledge of Baron and WSI/Weather Company systems

Ability to research weather topics, develop contacts within the scientific community and maintain all platforms of social media

Ability to work in fast-paced environment

Must have leadership, excellent interpersonal, and communication skills

Manage deadlines

Work in the field to show various elements of weather situations

Prefer candidate with on air experience and at least five years in a newsroom

Bachelor’s and master’s degree in Meteorology preferred

AMS seal and/or CBM

Additional Information: As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact: Email resumes and links to News Director Kathryn Bonfield at kbonfield@wjxt.com. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.