Human Resources Administrator

WJXT/WCWJ, the Graham Media owned – independent and CW affiliate in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for an experienced Human Resources professional to work with our talented team of media personnel and creatives. WJXT is an award winning, number 1 news station with deep roots in the Jacksonville area.

As our next HR Administrator, you will be responsible for implementing human resources programs, providing a wide range of HR support and advice. You will play a key role in the success of the organization by offering guidance on recruitment, performance management, employee relations, terminations, and HR Best practices while facilitating productive working relationships. The successful candidate will help us inspire positive change in our community and cultivate a culture of excellence in a diverse and collaborative work environment.

Responsibilities:

You will perform a broad range of HR generalist functions for approximately 180 station employees, including, but not limited to:

Human Resources : overall administration of employee policies and procedures, recruiting & hiring, on-boarding, coaching & counseling, training, EEO and FCC compliance, records retention, performance management, terminations, -- all with a focus on best practices and process improvement.

Benefits Administration : Employee health & welfare/ insurance programs, HCSA / DCSA, enrollment, retirement / pension program, 401K program, FMLA, Workman’s Comp.

Payroll: Station payroll processes (WORKDAY software solution) for Exempt, Non-Exempt and Commissioned employees, analysis, tracking and reporting, merit increase program, personnel budgets.

Qualifications:

3-5 years of progressive Human Resource generalist experience

Degree in HR or related field preferred

System savvy, with MS Office Suite; familiarity with WORKDAY Software preferred

Outstanding communication skills – verbal and written

Understanding of HR Best practices and current regulations

Sound judgment and problem-solving skills

Highly organized with a close attention to detail and accuracy; strong analytical skills

Customer-focused attitude, with high level of professionalism and discretion

Able to work in a fast-paced deadline driven environment

Ability to multi-task and manage a variety of shifting priorities at any time is a must

To apply please send resume via email to:

Keira Barnard at kbarnard@wjxt.com

No Phone Calls Please

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.