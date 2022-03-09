Lifestyle Show Host

WJXT Jacksonville, FL has a rare opportunity for a dynamic, engaging, energetic, and experienced full-time Host for our live lifestyle show, River City Live. River City Live celebrates all great things on the First Coast and strives to entertain, inform, solve problems, and bring value to the lives of our viewers. The show is a combination of entertainment, community, and lifestyle segments along with paid segments, airing Monday through Friday 11 am to noon every week. The ideal Host will book guests, conduct live interviews, write, shoot, produce, and edit taped paid and non-paid interviews, segments, and packages, go live in the field, and participate in Deals4Jax or other product demonstrations. You will produce daily content on a variety of platforms including web articles, social sites and OTT, in addition to television.



Responsibilities:

Assists with daily show preparation and content ideas.

Ability to conduct live and taped interviews in studio and in the field.

Able to book, shoot, write and edit paid and non-paid stories.

Participates in pre and post-show meetings.

Contributes content to the website, OTT, social and all digital platforms.

Interacts with viewers on social media.

Produce sales segments (live and pre-taped) in rundown.

Create and order graphics.

Select or shoot appropriate b-roll for interviews.

Call and schedule sales clients for in studio interviews and shoots.

Meet with sales for show ideas that generate revenue.

All other duties as directed by management.



Ad

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

A minimum of 1 year of on-air hosting experience on a Lifestyle Show or equivalent.

Must have a minimum of 1 year of experience shooting video, writing, and editing, vignettes, Facebook lives, and other on air or digital assignments as needed.

Strong interviewing and interpersonal skills.

Collaborate in a team environment.

Professional interaction and collaboration with clients and guests is required.

The ability to carry out sales segments.

Must have and maintain a valid driver’s license.

The ability to meet tight deadlines, and work on multiple tasks simultaneously.

Flexibility to work any shift, including weekends and holidays as needed.



Please send resume and reel to:

Sherry Carpenter, Creative Services Director

scarpenter@wjxt.com



Ad

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.



Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.



GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

