WJXT-TV is hiring a Consumer Investigative Reporter to join the I-Team. We need a problem solver who works independently and understands the power of good storytelling and reporter involvement in every story and live shot. Must excel at enterprise reporting on all content platforms and public records requests. WJXT-TV thrives on teamwork. Reporters change gears quickly because of breaking news. Reporters wear a lot of hats and help with general assignment reporting as needed. The consumer reporter is also on the solutions journalism team for Graham Media Group that investigates stories about “what is working.”

Experience:

This is not a remote position

Three years prior reporting experience

Investigative experience preferred

Must be competitive and want to win

Ability to work in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

Must agree to flexible schedule which includes weekends and holidays as needed

Part of reporter on-call rotation

Prefer college degree in Journalism or Communications

Additional Information:

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact:

Kathryn Bonfield (kbonfield@wjxt.com) NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.