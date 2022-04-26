WJXT, the #1 station in the Jacksonville, Florida market, is looking for a full-time newscast director. The person filling this role will be responsible for the technical directing and switching of our live news broadcasts and other productions using Grass Valley Ignite automation. WJXT produces 10 hours of news content daily.

Key Functions Include:

Directing broadcast newscasts and special events.

Responsible for clean technical execution of the overall look of the newscast.

Provide creative input and work closely with the newscast producer and production crew.

Coordinating with master control for breaking news cut-ins, topical records, etc.

Qualifications:

Knowledge of newsroom systems ENPS and video playback systems.

Some prior knowledge of Grass Valley Kayak Switcher and Grass Valley Ignite helpful.

Good communication skills.

Ability to quickly adapt on the fly for breaking news and unexpected events.

Requires shift flexibility. Shift may include early mornings and weekend duties.

The ideal director candidate will thrive during Breaking News and contributes to a positive work environment. Must be able to think quickly and work under pressure. Must be able to work flexible hours.

Additional Information:

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact:

Dave Hall (dhall@wjxt.com) NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.