Graham Media Group of Florida is looking for a Producer-In-Training. In this role, you will work closely with the Executive Producers to develop producing skills. You will also work closely with producers in all aspects of putting together a newscast. This includes writing stories, teases, editing video, producing graphics and posting to various social media platforms. You will learn the assignment desk and be assigned other duties as needed.

Experience:

We are looking for someone who is aggressive and isn’t afraid to ask questions. We need someone who learns from their mistakes and can handle multiple tasks. This is a temporary full-time trainee position that typically lasts a year. It is our hope that you will excel and become a newscast producer. Expect to work long hours, weekends, and holidays as needed. Prefer college degree in journalism or communications.

Requirements:

The position has a duration of 12 months. There is no guarantee of subsequent employment with Graham Media Group.

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact:

Assistant News Director Stacey Readout Beauchamp, sreadout@wjxt.com