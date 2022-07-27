Weekend News Anchor/Reporter

Job Description:
WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a Weekend Anchor/Reporter to help lead a strong newsroom in a fast-paced competitive environment. You are responsible for anchoring weekend morning newscasts and general assignment reporting. Journalists at WJXT-TV contribute daily to the station’s website and social media platforms. Excellent news judgment, storytelling, research skills, ad-lib capabilities and live shot skills required. You must learn the market quickly and be able to tackle a beat. Expect to work all shifts and holidays. There could be other duties as assigned based on the needs of the newsroom.
Qualifications:
- At least three years anchoring and reporting experience in a television newsroom
- Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment
- Knowledge of current computer software
- Able to edit video
- College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Contact:
No phone calls. Email resume and link to the WJXT-TV News Director: kbonfield@wjxt.com