WJXT/Graham Media Group, Inc. in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a full-time Associate Producer.

Experience:

We are looking for future producers and this is the perfect position to learn the ropes. You will produce for the web and social media. In addition, you will assist producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. Responsibilities include writing stories and teases, editing, graphics, research, and monitoring news feeds. You will be assigned other duties as needed, such as filling in on the assignment desk.

Requirements:

Must be able to work flexible hours including overnights, weekends and holidays. We are only interested in candidates who want to become a future newscast producer.

Prefer college degree in journalism or communications.

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact:

Assistant News Director Stacey Readout at sreadout@wjxt.com