Weekend Multi Media Journalist

WJXT, The Local Station in Jacksonville, FL, is looking for an experienced Reporter/MMJ to work weekends. Must be able to handle breaking nes and turn daily content quickly. Need strong, enterprise storyteller who can produce engaging live shots, stand-ups and teases. Plan to turn several stories a day---including content for web and social media.

Experience:

Prefer three years TV news reporting experience. You must be a problem solver who can work independently and understand the importance of storytelling, graphic, and teamwork. We need a journalist who thrives in a fast-paced competitive environment.

Requirements:

Must be flexible with work schedule which includes working different shifts including nights, holidays and on-call as needed.

Additional Information:

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Ad

Contact:

Kathryn Bonfield (kbonfield@wjxt.com) NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE