WJXT-TV, a Graham Media Station, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a skilled on-air Weekend Meteorologist to join our award-winning team. In addition to on-air duties, you will also develop original content for TV, digital, and OTT using our state-of-the-art weather system. You can expect to report live in the field and on other platforms as needed. The Weekend Meteorologist is part of the long-term planning team so you must be self-motivated and willing to work with others to create content. Expect to tackle other duties as needed.

Experience:

Prefer 2 years of on-air experience working in TV newsroom. Prefer college degree in meteorology. Expect to work mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays, and severe weather events. You will be on-call as needed.

Essential Job Requirements:

• Knowledge of Baron and WSI/Weather Company systems

• AMS seal and/or CBM

Ad

• Ability to research weather topics, develop contacts within the scientific community and maintain all platforms of social media

• Ability to work in demanding environment and manage deadlines

• Excellent leadership, interpersonal, and communication skills

Additional Information:

As a condition of employment, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ requires all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Ad

Contact:

Send link and resume to: Kbonfield@wjxt.com. NO PHONE CALLS