National Sales Assistant

WJXT and CW17, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned stations in Jacksonville, FL is seeking an enthusiastic Multimedia Sales Assistant to support our National Sales team. The ideal candidate will assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for Television, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must be able to multi-task and get a significant workload done accurately and efficiently.

Responsibilities:

Inputting television orders/revisions into Wide Orbit



Working makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit



Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections



Responsible for Political order entry as well as maintaining our FCC files related to Political



Conducting post buy analysis as needed.



Assist in creating sales presentations/proposals for national sales efforts



Help sales team with a variety of tasks and special projects; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions, and traffic issues

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in advertising or digital support preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point, Excel, and Outlook a must

Good organizational and time management skills a must

Knowledge of digital technologies a plus

Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings

Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

Additional Information:

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact:

sales@wjxt.com No phone calls, please.