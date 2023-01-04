Special Projects Photographer

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for an experienced, aggressive photojournalist to join the award-winning special projects team at News4JAX. From in-depth investigations to long-form content to live events, the special projects team wants an individual who is creative and driven to help tell a wide range of stories.
Experience:
We need someone who is:
- Excited about incorporating new technology and camera equipment to take our storytelling to the next level
- Trained with Panasonic P2 workflow
- Experienced with lighting as well as multi-camera and multi-microphone shoots/interviews
- Capable of executing live shots including satellite, microwave and LiveU backpacks
- Proficient with Adobe Premiere Pro software, Adobe Cloud products and Edius
- Creative with graphic creation and willing to continue to learn and increase their skillset
- Able to work independently
- Ready to be a leader and a teacher to others in the newsroom
- Able to communicate well with management and staff
- Must be able to travel as needed
- Able to maintain station equipment and vehicles
The photographer hired for this position can expect to work in the ‘day of mix’ and ‘breaking news’ situations when needed.
Requirements:
Prefer candidates with experience as a photojournalist in a TV newsroom. Must perform well under pressure and meet deadlines for television and digital platforms. This position requires someone who agrees to a flexible schedule, can fill in on all shifts as needed, including weekends and holidays. You are part of the on-call photographer rotation schedule. A degree in communications or a related field is preferred.
Additional Information:
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Contact: Nancy Tillman ntillman@wjxt.com