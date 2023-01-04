77º

BREAKING NEWS

Careers at WJXT/WCWJ

Special Projects Photographer

Tags: Careers at WJXT, Careers at WCWJ

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for an experienced, aggressive photojournalist to join the award-winning special projects team at News4JAX. From in-depth investigations to long-form content to live events, the special projects team wants an individual who is creative and driven to help tell a wide range of stories.

Experience:

We need someone who is:

  • Excited about incorporating new technology and camera equipment to take our storytelling to the next level
  • Trained with Panasonic P2 workflow
  • Experienced with lighting as well as multi-camera and multi-microphone shoots/interviews
  • Capable of executing live shots including satellite, microwave and LiveU backpacks
  • Proficient with Adobe Premiere Pro software, Adobe Cloud products and Edius
  • Creative with graphic creation and willing to continue to learn and increase their skillset
  • Able to work independently
  • Ready to be a leader and a teacher to others in the newsroom
  • Able to communicate well with management and staff
  • Must be able to travel as needed
  • Able to maintain station equipment and vehicles

The photographer hired for this position can expect to work in the ‘day of mix’ and ‘breaking news’ situations when needed.

Requirements:

Prefer candidates with experience as a photojournalist in a TV newsroom. Must perform well under pressure and meet deadlines for television and digital platforms. This position requires someone who agrees to a flexible schedule, can fill in on all shifts as needed, including weekends and holidays. You are part of the on-call photographer rotation schedule. A degree in communications or a related field is preferred.

Additional Information:

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact: Nancy Tillman ntillman@wjxt.com

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.