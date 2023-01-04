Special Projects Photographer

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for an experienced, aggressive photojournalist to join the award-winning special projects team at News4JAX. From in-depth investigations to long-form content to live events, the special projects team wants an individual who is creative and driven to help tell a wide range of stories.

Experience:

We need someone who is:

Excited about incorporating new technology and camera equipment to take our storytelling to the next level

Trained with Panasonic P2 workflow

Experienced with lighting as well as multi-camera and multi-microphone shoots/interviews

Capable of executing live shots including satellite, microwave and LiveU backpacks

Proficient with Adobe Premiere Pro software, Adobe Cloud products and Edius

Creative with graphic creation and willing to continue to learn and increase their skillset

Able to work independently

Ready to be a leader and a teacher to others in the newsroom

Able to communicate well with management and staff

Must be able to travel as needed

Able to maintain station equipment and vehicles

The photographer hired for this position can expect to work in the ‘day of mix’ and ‘breaking news’ situations when needed.

Requirements:

Prefer candidates with experience as a photojournalist in a TV newsroom. Must perform well under pressure and meet deadlines for television and digital platforms. This position requires someone who agrees to a flexible schedule, can fill in on all shifts as needed, including weekends and holidays. You are part of the on-call photographer rotation schedule. A degree in communications or a related field is preferred.

Additional Information:

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact: Nancy Tillman ntillman@wjxt.com