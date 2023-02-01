Multi Platform Producer

WJXT, Graham Media Group, located in Jacksonville is looking for a Newscast Video Editor who is proficient in operating Grass Valley Stratus video production and content management system. The ideal candidate is a detail oriented, has exceptional time-management skills and is a highly motivated self-starter who can work in a fast and unpredictable news environment. You will work with a team of content producers to ensure their creative vision is executed with memorable video and natural sound. Our MPPs work closely with our digital team to ensure only high quality video, still pictures and audio airs on all digital platforms. You will also be responsible for maintaining archive materials. Communication and coordination of incoming video elements from crews in the field is essential. Work with newsroom content catalog systems to record and locate necessary video. You will produce and publish content to our online platforms. In-person attendance is required.

Experience:

Previous newsroom experience preferred. Prefer non-linear editing experience and educational background in communications and/or journalism.

Requirements:

We will train you on how to receive and record satellite and microwave feeds and how to post video to the web and other social media platforms. You will also be trained to write stories for newscasts, the web and social media. Need someone who can edit under deadline pressure. You must be a team player willing to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Additional Information:

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact:

Nancy Tillman (ntillman@wjxt.com)