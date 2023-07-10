Details:

WJXT, The Local Station in Jacksonville, FL, is looking for a nightside Reporter. Must be able to handle breaking news and turn daily content quickly. Need strong, enterprise storyteller who can produce engaging live shots, stand-ups and teases. Plan to turn several stories a day, including content for web and social media.

Experience:

Prefer three years TV news reporting experience. You must be a problem solver who can work independently and understand the importance of storytelling, graphics, and teamwork. We need a journalist who thrives in a fast-paced competitive environment.

Requirements: Must be flexible with work schedule which includes working different shifts including nights, holidays and on-call as needed.

Additional Information: WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact: Kathryn Bonfield (kbonfield@wjxt.com)