Weekend Meteorologist

Details:

WJXT-TV, a Graham Media Station, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a weekend morning Meteorologist to join our award-winning team. In addition to on-air duties, you will also develop content for TV, digital, and OTT using our state-of-the-art weather system. You can expect to report live in the field and on other platforms as needed. The Meteorologist is part of the long-term planning team so you must be self-motivated and willing to work with others to create content. Expect to tackle other duties as needed

Experience:

Prefer two years of on-air experience working in TV newsroom. Prefer college degree in meteorology. Expect to work mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays, and severe weather events when needed. You will also serve as one of the fill-in meteorologists on other newscasts. Expect to be on-call.

Requirements:

Knowledge of the Barron and WSI/Weather Company systems

AMS seal and/or CBM

Ability to research weather topics, develop contacts within the scientific community and maintain all platforms of social media

Ability to work in demanding environment and manage deadlines

Excellent leadership, interpersonal and communication skills

Additional Information: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG/WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact: Kathryn Bonfield (kbonfield@wjxt.com)