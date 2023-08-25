WJXT, the number 1 station in the Jacksonville, Florida market, is looking for a full-time newscast director and video creator. The person filling this role will be responsible for the technical directing and switching of our live news broadcasts, special events and helping with creating content for other productions including streaming and web content. WJXT produces more than 9 hours of news content daily.

Experience:

Directing broadcast newscasts and special events.

Responsible for clean technical execution of the overall look of the newscast and streaming programs.

Provide innovative and creative input to enhance production value.

Shooting and editing when needed.

Requirements:

Good communication skills, a team player and a passion for connecting with the community.

Proficient in operating a variety of production equipment, including Adobe Suite and shooting with broadcast, DSLR and cinema cameras.

Ability to quickly adapt on the fly for breaking news and unexpected events.

Requires shift flexibility. Shift may include early mornings and weekend duties.

Some prior knowledge of Grass Valley Kayak Switcher and Grass Valley Ignite helpful.

Knowledge of newsroom systems ENPS helpful.

The ideal director candidate will thrive during Breaking News and contributes to a positive work environment. Must be able to think quickly and work under pressure. Must be able to work flexible hours.

Contact: Dave Hall (dhall@wjxt.com)

WCWJ, WJXT-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WCWJ, WJXT-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.