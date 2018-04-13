$100K NFL grant will give Northwest Jacksonville park major upgrade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Northwest Jacksonville community will see the start of something new Friday as the football field at Yancey Park on Winton Drive near Soutel is set to get a major upgrade.

The area has dealt with its share of crime and violence.

Just last year, the park was the scene of a shooting when a woman was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by while watching a T-ball game.

But a $100,000 grant from the NFL's Grassroots Program is covering the cost of renovations that will make a big difference for the area's children.

"Those kids will be our next generation. They will be our future,” said Paul Tutwiler, with the Northwest Jacksonville Community Development Corporation. “We want to encourage them, teach them, lead them, and give them every opportunity toward success."

The Grassroots Program is a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC to improve the quality, safety and accessibility of local playing fields.

The $100,000 worth of improvements will include:

replacing the irrigation system

adding a new scoreboard

laser grading to provide a crown on the field

installing 419 Bermuda playing surface

Tutwiler said that every investment is worthwhile when it involves children.

By the time the renovations are complete, the park's field will be something straight out of the pros.

And moms like Nikita Adside said the changes will mean a lot to local families, and her own daughter.

"It's very important. They love, especially the park,” Adside said. “That's all she talks about."

Tutwiler remembers last year's violent incident that left a woman wounded, but said the community wants to focus on the good.

He said these renovations will leave a lasting impact on children that they can carry with them for years to come.

"Just showing a little bit of difference, it inspires our kids,” Tutwiler said. “It shows that somebody cares."

Northwest Jacksonville CDC will lead the park renovations and Forestview Athletic Association will provide sports programming for local kids.

Yancey Park will be the second park that LISC Jacksonville has helped revitalize in the last year and the 12th overall. The renovations are part of the agency’s commitment to revitalizing urban neighborhoods and building better communities across the city, said Janet Owens, president of LISC Jacksonville.

“These parks are more than safe places for kids to play and engage in healthy fun,” Owens said. “They are the community’s gathering place for neighbors and families to build positive, lasting communities.”

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Yancey Park. There is no word on exactly when the upgrades will be complete.

