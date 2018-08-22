11th annual Jacksonville 9/11 Heroes Run set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds are expected to turn out at the SeaWalk Pavilion next month for 11th Jacksonville annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race.

The Travis Manion Foundation will hosts the race as a tribute to the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terror attack, as well as honor veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country.

The race is held at more than 50 locations across the nation and the world. Over 60,000 people are expected to participate, according to the foundation.

The series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, killed in a sniper attack in Iraq over 11 years ago. He died protecting his battalion.

The Jacksonville Beach run begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. To register for the race, visit TravisManion.org.

