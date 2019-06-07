$17M grant to ease train delays in Jacksonville & make crossings safer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Mayor Lenny Curry on Friday announced a $17 million grant that he said will benefit Jacksonville and alleviate train-related traffic delays.

Curry said the grant, which was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, will make railroad crossings safer. He said the grant will also ease delays near downtown.

More good news for Jax. We just learned we have been awarded a $17 million dollar CRISI grant from the @USDOT @ElaineChao . Thank you. We work hard to bring dollars back home. These investments in freight rail will benefit our neighborhoods . #JaxOnTheRise — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) June 7, 2019

The grant benefits the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

