Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Jacksonville this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from art classes to painting with wine sessions.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 47% off paint and wine sipping session

From the Champaint 777 deal description:

Clients create their own work of art while sipping on wine. Live jazz band performs throughout the lesson. Optional buffet available. All materials are included with this deal.

When: Promotional value expires 180 days after purchase.

Where: Champaint 777, 11876 Atlantic Blvd.

Price: Champaint 777 Painting Class for One with Complimentary Wine, $34 (47% discount off regular price); Champaint 777 Painting Class for Two with Complimentary Wine, $75.50 (41% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 35% off art classes

From the Art League of Jacksonville deal description:

Classes designed to suit every level of proficiency aiming to provide useful skills like drawing, sculpture, and printmaking. Classes include: Portrait drawing. Pastel.

When: Promotional value expires 180 days after purchase.

Where: Art League of Jacksonville, 4327 Kerle St.

Price: Four Classes for One, $42.50 (29% discount off regular price); One Class for Two, $20 (33% discount off regular price); Two Classes for Two, $39 (35% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 40% off art activities

From the The Arts Corner KIDZ Network Inc. deal description:

Students develop their creativity and art skills under the supervision of experienced instructors

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: The Arts Corner KIDZ Network Inc., 9898 Lantern St.

Price: Try-an-Art Club for Two Weeks, $20 (33% discount off regular price); Painting Club for One Month, $20 (20% discount off regular price); Two Consecutive Drawing Lessons, $30 (40% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 64% off a DIY wood sign painting workshop

From the Beautifully Divine DIY Wood Craft Studio deal description:

Book your DIY Pinterest-inspired painting workshop at our BYOB establishment for a fun girls night out, couples night or corporate event.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Beautifully Divine DIY Wood Craft Studio, 1188 S. Edgewood Ave.

Price: Entry to DIY Wood Sign Painting workshop for One Person, $22 (63% discount off regular price); Entry to DIY Wood Sign Painting workshop for Two People, $43 (64% discount off regular price); Entry to DIY Wood Sign Painting workshop for Four People, $108 (55% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 20% off paint and sample classes

From the The Winey Wench deal description:

Participants of legal age can enjoy sipping wine as they learn to paint a picture on stretched canvas. What's included: brushes, paint, easel, apron, instruction and one 16X20 stretched canvas. Wine is available for purchase (ID required), but no outside alcohol may be brought to classes.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: The Winey Wench, 10300 Southside Blvd.

Price: Paint and Sample Class for One, $25 (16% discount off regular price); Paint and Sample Class for Two, $49 (18% discount off regular price); Paint and Sample Class for Four, $95 (20% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.