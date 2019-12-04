5 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From Mandarin's 20th Annual Winter Celebration to a comedy hypnosis performance by The Great Hypnotini, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

"Decade The Halls"

From the event description:

Heralded as "a Christmas experience unlike any other," the "Decade The Halls" tour brings a whole new meaning to the timelessness of Christmas. Featuring both traditional Christmas favorites and original Christmas songs, each set stylistically in a different decade.

When: Friday, Dec. 6, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Church at Argyle, 6823 Argyle Forest Blvd.

Admission: $22 (Family of four pack); $27 (General Admission); $50 (VIP Photo Op/Poster/Early Entry)

Toast of Jax Toastmasters Holiday Open House

From the event description:

Do you want to Improve your Communication and Leadership Skills? Our Holiday Open House meeting will be a fun and celebratory club meeting, to tell more about Toastmasters to members of the public and to show them Toastmasters in action.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Bahai Community Center, 5034 Greenland Road

Admission: Free

20th Annual Winter Celebration in Mandarin

From the event description:

The Mandarin Museum & Historical Society will host its 20th Annual Winter Celebration in Walter Jones Historical Park on December 7. This event includes: four historic buildings and the Mandarin Museum open, live music, Civil War and Spanish reenactors, Keith Holland the Civil War steamship Maple Leaf divers and educational/fun activities for the whole family.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Walter Jones Historic Park, 11964 Mandarin Road

Admission: Free

Adversaries w/408, Former Youth, Out Of It, and All For None

From the event description:

Adversaries returns to headline Nighhawks alongside 408 (Orlando, FL), Former Youth (Jax, FL), Out Of It (Orlando, FL), & All For None (GA)!

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Nighthawks, 2952 Roosevelt Blvd.

Admission: $10

Comedy Hypnosis with The Great Hypnotini

From the event description:

Theatre Jacksonville and VerDen LLC bring a new take on an old tradition of the tuxedo wearing entertainer, the stage hypnotist that amuses and amazes the audience, exploring their incredible imaginations through hypnosis!

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Theatre Jacksonville, 2032 San Marco Blvd.

Admission: $15 (General Admission); $20 (VIP Seating)

