City Christmas tree to be lit tonight in Hemming Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays, especially in Hemming Park.

Jacksonville's Christmas tree will be lit tonight at the park during Art Walk at 6:25 p.m.

The tree was traditionally placed on the St. Johns River in The Jacksonville Landing courtyard. But the demolition of the Landing forced city leaders to find the tree a new home.

The city said moving the tree to Hemming Park “just makes sense.” Downtown Vision Inc. agreed, saying it was a natural progression.

“I think it is pretty interesting because, as you know, our Landing is now gone, but we have to move it somewhere and what better of a place than Hemming Plaza because it is in the city’s center?” Jacksonville resident Richard Temecula said.

In years past, a smaller live tree stood in the center of the park. Now the 56-foot tree that was assembled in the park has 78,000 LED Christmas lights.

“It’s a change because a lot of people come here to the park -- just the spirit it brings to everyone who comes here,” Jacksonville resident Bobbie Cox said. “It really brightens the place up with the spirit of Christmas.”

Organizers of the Art Walk anticipate more than 15,000 people will attend tonight’s event and tree lighting, and there will be real snow in the plaza.

For those who can’t make it Downtown for the festivities, News4Jax will televise the tree lighting tonight.