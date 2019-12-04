Want to ride with Santa? You can do it free on a city bus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The holiday bus is back in Jacksonville!

Jacksonville Transportation Authority customers can get a free ride on the JTA Holiday Bus from now until Dec. 24.

The holiday bus, covered in a custom bus wrap with festive art, randomly picks a different JTA bus route each down until Christmas Eve.

If the holiday bus stops on your route to pick you up, you get a free ride!

JTA officials said they hope the token of appreciation will help make the season a little brighter for people in the community.

“A lot of people go through so much. They lost loved ones or things of that sort,” driver Kendarius Fitzpatrick said. “(This) would just be a token -- a small token -- that we can give back to the community."

Inside the bus, you'll see decorations, window art, stuffed animals, Christmas music, candy canes and other holiday fun -- and to top it all off, Santa will be your driver.

"Happy holidays from me to you on behalf of myself and the JTA family,” Fitzpatrick said. “We'd like to wish you and yours a safe and enjoyable holiday."

Schedules for JTA bus routes and other transportation services can be found at www.jtafla.com or by calling JTA Customer Service at 904-631-3100.