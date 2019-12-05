Travel and outdoor deals are hot in Jacksonville this week

Looking to get some fresh air?

From sunset cruises to fly-over tours of the city, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 67% off a Sailing Lesson or Sunset Cruise

From the Sailboat Club deal description:

Sailing around the world is much easier when you learn which knots are edible and the terrible truth behind a dolphin's smile. Boost nautical knowledge with this voucher. Captains take groups out for a cruise in waters frequented by manatees and osprey. Backed by accreditation from the American Sailing Association, experienced instructors lead the two-hour introductory private sailing lesson, teaching aspiring sailors how to navigate an approximately 20-foot boat in light to moderate wind and water conditions.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: The Sailboat Club, 12752 San Jose Blvd.

Price: One Two-Hour Introductory Sailing Lesson for Two, $98.50 (67% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Up to 60% off Kayak Rental or Paddleboard Lesson

From the All Wet Sports deal description:

Paddleboards meander through scenic Big Pottsburg Creek, with instructors giving safety and paddling tips as kayakers take off on their own aboard a Cobra kayak after an optional mini lesson. For the second option, the one-hour paddleboard lesson begins with a rundown of safety tips before instructors unleash customers to practice on an indoor paddleboard simulator. Once comfortable, guides show paddlers proper technique on the waters of Big Pottsburg Creek amid sea life including manatees, ospreys, turtles, eagles and egrets.

When: Promotional value expires 210 days after purchase.

Where: All Wet Sports, 8550 Beach Blvd.

Price: 4-hour kayak rental, $16 (60% discount off regular price); One-hour standup paddleboard lesson and tour, $16 (60% discount off regular price)

Up to 24% off Fly Tour

From the Jax Beach Aviation deal description:

Participants of the flight can enjoy beautiful views of the Jacksonville area watched from up above. What's included: On-ground safety brief. 30-minute flight time over Jacksonville. A short debrief after the flight.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: Craig Air Center, 855-1 St. Johns Bluff Road N

Price: 30-Minute Fly Tour Over Jacksonville for One, $99 (23% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Up to 49% off Attraction Pass at Adventure Landing

From the Adventure Landing deal description:

Race in go-karts, compete in themed laser-tag matches, and putt through mini-golf courses at a family-friendly fun park. Attractions such as miniature golf, batting cages and an arcade make Adventure Landing an ideal location for getting in fun, interactive family time.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Adventure Landing, 4825 Blanding Blvd.

Price: Three Attraction Quest Pass For One, $12 (39% discount off regular price); Three Attraction Quest Pass For Two, $22 (44% discount off regular price); Three Attraction Quest Pass For Four, $40 (49% discount off regular price)

