Jax Beach cheers on the Jaguars at Deck The Chairs

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – In hopes of giving the Jaguars a boost against the Los Angeles Chargers, a pep rally was held Saturday in Jacksonville Beach at Deck The Chairs.

The rally was centered around the Jaguars DUUUVAL lifeguard chair display. There were performances by The ROAR Cheerleaders, Jaxon De Ville and the D-Line.

News4Jax reporter Maggie Lorenz took a closer look at the action in the video above.