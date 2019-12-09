Here's what to do in Jacksonville this week
HerStory - Chief Deloris O'Neal Promotion Celebration
Calling all community members! Celebrate "herstory" this Tuesday: Deloris Patterson O'Neal is the first African-American woman to selected for the role of police chief at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, reports News4Jax.
Where: City Hall Chambers, 117 W. Duval St.
Admission: Free
Carry Forward Jacksonville - Wrap Up Party
Where: Intuition Ale Works, 929 E. Bay St.
Admission: Free
Home Alone Trivia at Lola's Burger & Burrito Joint
This is extremely important! Will you please tell Santa that instead of presents this year, I just want "Home Alone" trivia. No toys. Just five unique challenging rounds at Lola's to show off my deep knowledge of the John Hughes' classic film.
Where: Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint, 1522 King St.
Admission: Free
Cocktails & Creatives at Dos Gatos - Downtown Jax (21+)
Bring a toy this Thursday, make new friends and have a few cocktails. Dos Gatos, known for its award-winning concoctions, is collecting toys for Daniel Kids.
Where: Dos Gatos, 123 E. Forsyth St.
Admission: Free
The Heavy Pets & Roosevelt Collier Band with Ginger Beard Man at 1904
Calling all rock and roll fans! Hailing from South Florida, The Heavy Pets & Roosevelt Collier Band takes the stage this Thursday.
Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St., Apt/Suite
Admission: $10-$15
