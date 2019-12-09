Here's what to do in Jacksonville this week

From a celebration for JSO's police chief Deloris O'Neal to Wounded Warrior's wrap up party to a rock concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

HerStory - Chief Deloris O'Neal Promotion Celebration

From the event description:

Calling all community members! Celebrate "herstory" this Tuesday: Deloris Patterson O'Neal is the first African-American woman to selected for the role of police chief at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, reports News4Jax.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Chambers, 117 W. Duval St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Carry Forward Jacksonville - Wrap Up Party

From the event description:

The Wounded Warrior Project's Carry Forward 5K had a big impact on wounded warriors and their families. Join us to celebrate your hard work. We'll share insights, feedback and brainstorm ideas on how to make 2020 even better.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Intuition Ale Works, 929 E. Bay St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Home Alone Trivia at Lola's Burger & Burrito Joint

From the event description:

This is extremely important! Will you please tell Santa that instead of presents this year, I just want "Home Alone" trivia. No toys. Just five unique challenging rounds at Lola's to show off my deep knowledge of the John Hughes' classic film.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint, 1522 King St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cocktails & Creatives at Dos Gatos - Downtown Jax (21+)

From the event description:

Bring a toy this Thursday, make new friends and have a few cocktails. Dos Gatos, known for its award-winning concoctions, is collecting toys for Daniel Kids.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Dos Gatos, 123 E. Forsyth St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Heavy Pets & Roosevelt Collier Band with Ginger Beard Man at 1904

From the event description:

Calling all rock and roll fans! Hailing from South Florida, The Heavy Pets & Roosevelt Collier Band takes the stage this Thursday.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m.- Friday, Dec. 13, 1 a.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St., Apt/Suite

Admission: $10-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.