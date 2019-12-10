3 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

From the holiday edition of A-Train Live! to the K-LOVE Christmas Tour, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

A-Train Live! The Holiday Edition

From the event description:

There will be an ugly sweater contest and a comedy extravaganza.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 6-10 p.m.

Where: WJCT Studios, 100 Festival Park Ave.

Admission: $27

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

K-LOVE Christmas Tour

From the event description:

2019 K-LOVE Christmas Tour with Matthew West, Matt Maher, I Am They and Hannah Kerr.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Evangel Temple, 5755 Ramona Blvd.

Admission: $25.20 -$75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ordinary Boys: Tribute to The Smiths & Morrissey

From the event description:

1904 Booking Presents: Ordinary Boys, a tribute to The Smiths and Morrissey, with guests Echo Daze, an Echo and The Bunnymen tribute band.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 a.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St., Apt/Suite

Admission: $10-$12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

