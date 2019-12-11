5 events to check out in Jacksonville this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From live musical performances to a Winter Wonderland holiday party, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Smalltown Poets & Mark Lee: The Southern Christmas Tour

Join us for our Southern Christmas Tour, featuring Smalltown Poets and Mark Lee. Christmas classics and brand new originals. w.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. S

Admission: $10-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chuck Magid Performs Live with Special Guests

1904 Booing Presents: Chuck Magid's "Traveling Home" EP Release Show. Special guests include Oxford Noland, Custard Pie and Them Vagabonds.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8-11:59 p.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St.

Admission: $10-$12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Move: 3rd Annual Ugly Sweater Edition

Jax Urban Trendsetters along with The Influence Crew presents The Move: Ugly Sweater Edition. Last year's Ugly Sweater Event brought out over 250 young urban professionals from around the city. This is a BYOB event, but there will be a bar on site, and food will be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 15, 2:30 a.m.

Where: 40 & Over Club, 1611 E. Church St.

Admission: $10-$75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter Wonderland Holiday Party

Men Moving Positive finale weekend event.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Atlantic Ballroom and Banquet Room, 13170 Atlantic Blvd.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hope Chapel Ministries Children's Church Christmas Presentation

Join the family of Hope Chapel Ministries as the HCM Children's Church presents "Not Your Typical Christmas Musical."

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Chapel Ministries, 9850 Wagner Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

