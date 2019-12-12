4 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this weekend

Looking to mix things up this week? From a Special Olympics basketball tournament to a co-ed paint party to a birthday bash for local DJ Byrd Sanchez, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Special Olympics Florida - Area 5 Basketball - Jacksonville

From the event description:

Over 500 athletes will compete in individual and team skills as well as 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 basketball tournaments for the blue ribbon finish.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex, 3605 Philips Highway

Admission: Free

Army Navy Watch Party

From the event description:

Calling all sports fans! Join us this Saturday at TIAA Bank Field as we celebrate one of the oldest rivalries in college football. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2-6 p.m.

Where: TIAA Bank Field, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive

Admission: Free

Naughty or Nice Co-Ed Paint Party

From the event description:

Score tickets to this co-ed party while you can. One ticket includes just over three hours of painting, music and good vibes. Beats provided by DJ Ray Ray Da.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Zodiac Bar & Grill, 120 W. Adams St.

Admission: $35

HBCU Holiday Celebration

From the event description:

Calling all HBCU grads, supporters and lovers! Reunite with old friends this Saturday and dance the night away to three different DJs spinning your favorite tracks.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 a.m.

Where: XO Lounge, 3535 St. Johns Bluff Road South

Admission: Discounted Entry

