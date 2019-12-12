Channel 4 Toy Drive: Make it a good Christmas for Jacksonville kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All day Wednesday, The Local Station and Ace Hardware are sponsored a Positively Jax toy drive, collecting new, unwrapped toys for children up to 12 years old to be given away later this month at the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville.

Young and old, even as night fell -- they kept coming! A never-ending supply,

Channel 4′s elves -- collecting toys as viewers stopped by.

All day, donating unwrapped toys for kids, some donors -- remembering this date,

“I just came out with my mom,” said Rashella Fisher. “We both donate.”

The weather outside was frightful,

but so many of our viewers helped make it so delightful.

Throughout the day as well-wishers stopped by -- in front of the station arose such a clatter,

we ran with a camera to see what was the matter.

Mayor Lenny Curry arrived with his wife, Molly -- what a dear!

“She kind of got the whole family going on this,” Curry announced. “I’m glad that we do it every year.”

Toys can also be dropped off at participating Ace Hardware stores in Northeast Florida through Dec. 18. Find the nearest Ace location.

Party organizers are preparing for 5,000 children to attend The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville on Dec. 21 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Each child from infant up to 12 years old can choose up to three toys. No registration is required.

Last December, WJXT viewers donated 1,243 new, unwrapped toys, including 29 bicycles during the toy drive -- 738 of toys were dropped off at Channel 4. Thank you so much to everyone who donated.

The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville is a nonprofit organization. Money is donated throughout the year by local companies and individuals to help buy toys in bulk.