Jacksonville to host a variety of food and drink deals this week
Pie-Making at Natasha's Sweets
A lifelong baker passes along her passion and style through tasty winter creations.
Price: $30 for One (45 percent discount off regular price)
Cooking Classes at Raja Indian Spices
Cooking enthusiasts learn new skills for cooking gluten-free vegetarian dishes under the watchful eye of experienced instructors.
Price: $45 for One (43 percent discount off regular price)
Chocoholic Tour and Tasting at Sweet Pete's
Guests tour the Sweet Pete's facility, tasting different types of chocolate and learning about them. They then create their own custom chocolate bar.
Price: $12Pms 0 for One (50 percent discount off regular price)
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From making pies to making chocolate, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.
