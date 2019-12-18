Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of theater deals this week
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Jacksonville this week, from seeing a comedian to watching a performance of "The Nutcracker" ballet. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. From the Funny Bone Comedy Night deal description: When: Shows occur every Friday at 7:30 p.m. Promotional value expires Dec. 27, 2019 From the The Florida Ballet's "The Nutcracker" deal description: When: Friday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. From the "Symphonic Dances" Presented by Jacksonville Symphony deal description: When: Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
The Red Grill Bistro – Up to 50% off Funny Bone Comedy Night
Some of the region's best comedians hit the stage.
Where: The Red Grill Bistro, 4660 Salisbury Road
Price: One General-Admission Ticket, $10 (50% discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
The Florida Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' – Up to 30% Off
Tchaikovsky's classic score twirls to life in a holiday classic which sees young Clara venture into a dreamland of snow and ice.
Where: UNF Lazzara Performance Hall, 1 University of North Florida Drive, Southeast Jacksonville
Price: One Ticket for Side-Orchestra or Rear-Mezzanine Seating, $28.35 (30% discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
'Symphonic Dances' – Up to 35% off Holiday Concert
The Jacksonville Symphony performs Rachmaninoff's beloved composition along with classics by Haydn and Rimsky-Korsakov.
Where: Robert E. Jacoby Symphony Hall, Downtown Jacksonville
Price: One Section-C Ticket, $31 (35% discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Jacksonville this week, from seeing a comedian to watching a performance of "The Nutcracker" ballet.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
From the Funny Bone Comedy Night deal description:
When: Shows occur every Friday at 7:30 p.m. Promotional value expires Dec. 27, 2019
From the The Florida Ballet's "The Nutcracker" deal description:
When: Friday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.
From the "Symphonic Dances" Presented by Jacksonville Symphony deal description:
When: Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
2019 Hoodline