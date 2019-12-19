Top Jacksonville news: Shaq helps provide food, toys; Coughlin out; more

Here's what you need to know about what's happening in Jacksonville.

Shaquille O'Neal helps provide food, toys to Jacksonville families

Families were able to receive free turkeys and toys at Hogan Spring Glen Elementary and the Young Men and Women’s Leadership Academy just in time for the holidays.

Councilman credits Jacksonville Public Works for repairing, replacing sidewalks near Mayport schools

Contractors told First Coast News they expect to get more work done once children are on break and expect to complete the project by Christmas.

Jacksonville Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin as top front office football executive

The Jacksonville Jaguars failed miserably in their bid this season to return to top-contender status in the AFC, and their expected dismantling is underway.

