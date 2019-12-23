How will the holiday affect your trash pickup this week?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every county. Most counties do not have garbage pickup on Christmas Day, but how that affects pickup varies by county.

News4Jax compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how trash service is affected by the holidays.

Duval County

No collection on Christmas Day.

The residential service collections performed by the contracted haulers (Advanced Disposal, Republic dba SWS and Waste Pro) will shift by one day through Saturday. For example, properties scheduled for Wednesday collection will be serviced Thursday, Dec. 26, and so on. (Complete schedule)

Solid waste collections for New Year’s Day will run on a normal schedule.

To request collection service or report a problem with collection, call 904-630-CITY (2489) or visit 630city.coj.net.

St. Johns County

Garbage, recycling and yard debris will not be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed.

Beginning Dec. 26, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, Dec. 28. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Two service providers collect solid waste in St. Johns County: Advanced Disposal and Republic Services.

Here is their holiday schedule information:

Advanced Disposal

There will be no pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Collection will be delayed for the rest of the week by one day. For example, if a holiday is on Wednesday and your service day is Thursday, you will be collected on Friday.

The offices will also be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day but will reopen for normal business hours the next day.

For more information, click here.

Republic Services

There will be no collection on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day

Service will run one day late. Monday and Tuesday customers will be collected on their respective days both weeks. Wednesday customers will be collected on Thursday, and so on for the week of Christmas and the week of New Year’s. Please place your cans out by 6 a.m. for pickup.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

Clay County

Curbside collection will not be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 25, or Wednesday, Jan.1 and will be delayed one day. Residents whose regular pickup is on Wednesday will receive pickup service Thursday. Residents whose regular pickup is on Thursday will receive pickup service Friday.

Make sure to have your trash/recycling at the road by 6 a.m.

Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility and all the Environmental Convenience Centers will be closed Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Day.

Advanced Disposal

There will be no pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Collection will be delayed for the rest of the week by one day. For example, if a holiday is on Wednesday and your service day is Thursday, you will be collected on Friday.

The offices will also be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day but will reopen for normal business hours the next day.

To sign up for service alerts, click here.

Green Cove Springs

Christmas Holiday 2019: No pick up on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

New Year’s Day 2020: No pick up on Wednesday, Jan. 1. No service change.

For more Green Cove Springs information, click here.

Nassau County

There will be no pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Collection will be delayed for the rest of the week by one day. For example, if a holiday is on Wednesday and your service day is Thursday, you will be collected on Friday.

The offices will also be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day but will reopen for normal business hours the next day.

To sign up for service alerts, click here.

Flagler County

Monday and Tuesday routes will run as regularly scheduled the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

There will be no yard waste collection on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. All Wednesday routes for those weeks will be collected on the following Saturday.

Thursday and Friday routes for both weeks will run as regularly scheduled.

For more information, click here.

Bunnell

Christmas Week: Monday, Tuesday and Friday will have normal service. Christmas Day there will be no pickup. Residential recycling will be picked up Thursday, and Wednesday and Thursday commercial waste will be picked up on Thursday.

Flagler Beach

No change on holidays.

Putnam County

New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

If your pickup day falls on one of these days, the next day will be your pickup day.

All other pickups that week will fall back one day. (Example: Monday to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, Wednesday to Thursday, Thursday to Friday, and Friday to Saturday for the remainder of that week only.)

For more information, click here.

Baker County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Collection will be delayed for the rest of the week by one day. For example, if a holiday is on Wednesday and your service day is Thursday, you will be collected on Friday.

The offices will also be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day but will reopen for normal business hours the next day.

For more information, click here.

Bradford County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday. If a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Columbia County

Columbia County administers the contract for curbside collection through a company known as Waste Pro, which provides for once a week pickup for household garbage and yard waste.

New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

Garbage collection on these days will be made up with collection falling one day later. Example: Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, will be collected on Thurday, Dec. 26. Friday’s collection will be on Saturday.

Any additional questions concerning collection should be directed to 386-758-7800. For more information, click here.

The Winfield Solid Waste Facility will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Union County

WCA Waste services the city of Lake Butler’s garbage collection.

The company says routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

Holidays observed by WCA are Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For more information, click here.

Alachua County

Only six holidays affect collection service:

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year's Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday (observed)

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

​Waste will not be collected on these holidays, and all scheduled pickups will be delayed by one (business) day that week. Collection will return to normal the following week.

For more information, click here.

Camden County

In order for Advance Disposal to give its team members time with family and friends, there will be no curbside service on Christmas and New Year's Day. The modifications are listed below. If you do not see your normal day listed, then your service will remain the same.

If your regularly scheduled service falls on a holiday, service will occur the following day. Service will continue to be a day behind for the rest of the week.

For more information, click here.

Charlton County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday. If a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Folkston

The city of Folkston will not collect garbage on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

For those weeks, normal Wednesday pickups will be collected Thursday and normal Thursday pickups will be collected on Friday.

Glynn County

If your normal collection day falls on or after a holiday, your garbage collection will be one day later for the duration of that week. This includes yard debris and recycling services.

Contact Customer Service at 912-554-7111 if you have any questions about holiday schedule or to report a missed pick up of household garbage, recycling, or yard debris

Holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

For more information, click here.

Ware County

The county is serviced by Southland Waste Systems for curbside collection.

Service will not take place on Christmas Day, and services will be on a one-day delay for the rest of the week.

For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday.

For more information, call 912-284-1000.

Waycross

Waycross is serviced by Republic Services.

Service will run one day behind throughout the holiday week, beginning with services scheduled for Christmas Day.

For more on the holiday schedule, click here.

Brantley County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day, excluding Sundays. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday. If a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.