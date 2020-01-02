St. Augustine recycling event helps with oil, electronics disposal

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – You’re probably well on your way to mastering that new gadget gift, but what do you do with your old gear?

The city of St. Augustine has an option for you for those items -- and your holiday cooking oils, lights and batteries.

Working with St. Johns County Utilities and St. Johns Technical High School Academies of Coastal and Water Resources and Culinary Arts, the city will host a special community recycle event Friday.

The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at two drop points:

25 W. Castillo Dr. (Francis Field downtown)

840 West 16th St. on Anastasia Island

In order to safely dispose of used oil, remember to pour fats, oils and grease into a heat-safe container, cool it, seal it, and then set it aside so it can be easily saved and safely transported for recycling. This includes any used cooking oil, such as vegetable oil, peanut oil, canola oil, deep-fryer oil, etc. Using a heat-safe container will avoid any mishaps with the container melting or shattering.

Participants for electronics recycling are encouraged to drop off outdated and broken “E-waste” (electronic devices) such as computers, printers, laptops, and cell phones -- see the complete list below of electronic devices to bring for recycling:

Laptops

Complete PC

Towers

Hard Drives

Memory Chips

CD Drives

Power Supplies

Phone Chargers

Cellphones

House Batteries

Tool Batteries

Car Batteries

iPad & Tablets

Digital Camera

Stereos

Scanners

Printers

Copiers

VCR/DVD Players

Power Cords

Christmas Lights

No televisions or hazardous waste will be accepted.

The city of St. Augustine accepts e-waste and standard recyclable materials such as cardboard, paper, and plastic, daily during regular business hours, at the Solid Waste facility, at 601 Riberia St. Used cooking oils are accepted at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, at 501 Riberia St., and at the St. Johns County Anastasia Island Wastewater Treatment Facility, at 860 West 16th St.

For more information, contact Glabra Skipp, city of St. Augustine at envirocomp@citystaug.com or 904-825-1055; or Linda Fielder, St. Johns County at 904-209-2663.

Contact Olivia Smith, City of St. Augustine Recycling Coordinator, at Solid Waste at 904-825-1049 for information about electronics recycling. Download the recycling event information flyer or watch the video announcement below: