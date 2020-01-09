Sports and fitness events are hot in Jacksonville this week

Looking to get fit?

From axe throwing to dance classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

Winter Axe League Season 2020

Are you looking for an exciting new league sport? Class Axe Throwing Jacksonville is now affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League as seen on ESPN. Join our weekly leagues and win your way into televised tournaments! Our eight-week winter league season begins January 12th and runs every Sunday at 5 p.m. It's only $80 for an entire season! That's right, only $10/week.

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 5 p.m.

Where: Class Axe Throwing, 9230 Arlington Expressway

Price: $80

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 94% Off Ballroom Dancing Lessons

Experienced instructors teach a range of ballroom dance styles at private lessons, group classes and practice dance parties.

Where: Happy Feet Dance Studios, 4555 St. Johns Ave.

Price: $9 for Ballroom Dance Package for One (94% discount off regular price); $20 for Ballroom Dance Package for Two (93% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 65% Off Aikido Classes for Children

Your child will learn self-defense, self-discipline and self-respect with Aikido, a non-competitive and fun martial art.

Where: Aikido Center of Jacksonville, 3627 Dupont Ave., Suite #500

Price: $35 for Three Classes for One Child (53% discount off regular price); $64.50 for Three Classes for Two Children (57% discount off regular price); $79 for Three Classes for Three Children (65% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

51% Off Golf Lessons and More

Since opening its doors in 1976, Lauden Golf has helped golfers improve their games with lessons and custom built clubs.

Where: Lauden Golf Adventures, 14603 Beach Blvd., Suite #200

Price: $44 for Patented Flight Stabilizer (51% discount off regular price); $48 for One Filmed Lesson (51% discount off regular price); $48 for Custom Fitted Wedges (51% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 57% Off Professional Dance Instruction

Students can learn the basics of various dance styles like salsa, bachata, waltz, cha cha, swing, tango and many more. No dance partner is required.

Where: Professional Dance Instruction, 2578 Atlantic Blvd.

Price: $9 for One Class (55% discount off regular price); $43 for Five Classes (57% discount off regular price); $85 for Ten Classes (57% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

