4 ways to enjoy your week in Jacksonville
Scene Study for Actors, Directors and Writers
Calling all actors, directors and writers! Let's learn how to make our work more personal and meaningful.
Where: Creative Veins Performing Arts, 337 E. Forsyth St.
Admission: $139
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
UNF STEM Next
Come connect with students 13 years and up from all over Jacksonville who have a passion for STEM. Meet and mingle with UNF's engineering students and faculty.
Where: Skinner Jones Hall (Building 4) Room 1704, 1 UNF Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Florida Blue North Jacksonville Center Grand Re-Opening
The North Jacksonville Florida Blue Center is moving to a new, even more convenient location. We’re throwing a family-friendly grand re-opening event. And you’re invited!
Where: Florida Blue Center | North Jacksonville - River City Marketplace, 13249 City Square Drive, Suite #103
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Come enjoy a night of worship! Dave Pettigrew and Florida's Brent Taylor and Kingdom Cry will all perform.
Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. South
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dave Pettigrew & Brent Taylor
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7-10 p.m.
