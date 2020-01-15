4 ways to enjoy your week in Jacksonville

From a scene study to a night of worship, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Scene Study for Actors, Directors and Writers

Calling all actors, directors and writers! Let's learn how to make our work more personal and meaningful.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Creative Veins Performing Arts, 337 E. Forsyth St.

Admission: $139

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

UNF STEM Next

Come connect with students 13 years and up from all over Jacksonville who have a passion for STEM. Meet and mingle with UNF's engineering students and faculty.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Skinner Jones Hall (Building 4) Room 1704, 1 UNF Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Florida Blue North Jacksonville Center Grand Re-Opening

The North Jacksonville Florida Blue Center is moving to a new, even more convenient location. We’re throwing a family-friendly grand re-opening event. And you’re invited!

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Florida Blue Center | North Jacksonville - River City Marketplace, 13249 City Square Drive, Suite #103

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dave Pettigrew & Brent Taylor

Come enjoy a night of worship! Dave Pettigrew and Florida's Brent Taylor and Kingdom Cry will all perform.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. South

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

