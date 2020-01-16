5 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Jacksonville this week

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these five ideas for what to do in Jacksonville this week, all clocking in at $20 and under per person.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

The Trials of Job

From the event description:

The music hangs on deep lyrics and a warm delivery. The songs pull from the deeper tones of classic songwriters, like Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash, with lyrical integrity and a natural style. A native of Atlanta, Job's style finds roots in Americana, folk, blues, country and soul.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Mudville Listening Room, 3105 Beach Blvd.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dave Pettigrew and Brent Taylor

From the event description:

Don't miss this incredible night of worship.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. South

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Clachet Art Expo

From the event description:

Jacksonville artists come together to share, sell and enjoy each other's art. Come dressed to express.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 19, 3 a.m.

Where: The Palace Bar & Grill, 142 McCargo St. North

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SoDown

From the event description:

Alliance presents SoDown and Artifakts in Jacksonville at River City Brewing Company.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 a.m.

Where: River City Brewing Company, 835 Museum Circle

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dayluxe

From the event description:

You are invited to experience a new style of day party at a new location in San Marco. Dayluxe will feature a chill vibe with R&B, old school and hip hop, blended together to create the perfect Sunday afternoon for a mature crowd.



When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Zeus Pizza Grill & Buffet, 1402 San Marco Blvd.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.