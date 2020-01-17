Students can win chance to throw first pitch at Shrimp game with MLK essay contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students who can write a compelling essay about what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech means to them could win the chance to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Jumbo Shrimp game.

The essay contest is in honor of the upcoming Black History Month.

The essay contest winners will also win free tickets for their entire class to attend a Jumbo Shrimp regular-season game at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, as well as a classroom visit by either Scampi or Southpaw.

The Jumbo Shrimp’s essay contest is open to all K-12 students in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties. Submissions will be divided into three categories (Grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12, respectively).

The contest will begin on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 9 a.m. Monday. All entries should be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 to win@jaxshrimp.com, and must include the student’s name, age, grade and school.

Following the submission process, each category will have their respective winners notified by email and announced on Friday, Feb. 28.

For any questions regarding the Jumbo Shrimp’s Dr. King “I Have A Dream” speech essay contest, contact Director of Community Relations Andrea Williams at andrea@jaxshrimp.com.